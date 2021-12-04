Krishna Shroff Opens Up on The Pressure of Being a Star Kid

Krishna also recalls how she had experimented with all kinds of diets. "I have tried keto, low carb and everything that's out there. But diets can't become your lifestyle. What works best for me is portion control".

She opens up on the challenges of being a star kid. "So many people look at us and think, 'They have it so easy'. We do have a lot of privileges, but with that comes immense pressure. People feel they have a right to judge and criticise, whether we choose to be in the limelight or not. Initially, I did feel the pressure of trying to be someone I didn't want to become, but when I found my love for fitness, it gave me a certain sense of security & confidence", she says.

