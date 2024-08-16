Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt & More React

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt & More React

Alia Bhatt has expressed shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Alia Bhatt Makes It To TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 List
Alia Bhatt Makes It To TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 List

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Actor Alia Bhatt has expressed shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. On Wednesday night, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, raising serious concerns about the safety of women following the horrific incident.

Alia wrote, "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed."

She also shared statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heart-wrenching poem on women's safety.

Posting a note on Instagram, actor Vijay Varma wrote, "At least, protect our protectors." 

