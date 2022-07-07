‘Deepika Padukone’s Mom & I Took Time To Warm Up to Each Other’: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the Koffee With Karan episode.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 and both talked about life after marriage. Ranveer revealed that he has two wardrobes now and added that Deepika Padukone’s mom ‘did not know what to make of him’ at first.
"Then enter the Kapoor family, where everybody does everything together; they eat together, perform rituals together. In fact, Ranbir (Kapoor) used to make fun of me (at first) but I think I'm a pro now," the actor said.
Talking about his post-wedding life, Ranveer told Karan Johar, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white T-shirts and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off.”
“But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” Karan asked. Ranveer answered, “Yes, of course.”
The seventh season of Koffee With Karan premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 7 July.
