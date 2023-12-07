Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal Shares How He Proposed to Katrina Kaif

As Karan proded, Vicky shared how their busy schedules prevented him from planning an elaborate proposal for Katrina.

“It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was at dinner, just before any of the friends and families could come,” the actor said.

Vicky added that he met Katrina's siblings and mother for the first time just a week before the wedding, when they flew down to Mumbai. He laughed when he said that he impressed the family by grooving to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' and showing off his dancing skills.