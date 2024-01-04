Boney Kapoor Was 'Upset' For Not Being Included In 'Tu Jhoothi' Trailer: Janhvi

Janhvi came along with her sister Khushi and they discussed their dad's ambitions. “Can we take a moment to talk about his acting debut? Apparently, he was very sad when he wasn't in the trailer,” asked Karan. Janhvi said, “Yeah, he said 'wahi toh selling point hai tumhari film ki, mujhe hi nikaal dia (I was the selling point of the movie and they removed me)."

Boney played Ranbir Kapoor's father in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

During the conversation, Karan also asked the girls if they were proud of their dad's acting debut. Khushi said she had gone to visit him on AK Vs AK sets. She recalled seeing 13 suitcases full of items from his wardrobe. With his posh tracksuits, Khushi felt like he was comfortable playing himself.