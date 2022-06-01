'I Would Call KK Every Night After Listening to Pal': Pritam

Pritam talks about his close friend and singer KK, who passed away on 31 May.
Bollywood playback singer KK's sudden demise has left the industry in shock. From Vishal Dadlani to Karan Johar, a lot of celebrities and KK's friends and colleagues have taken to social media to offer their condolences and share fond memories.
Music composer and singer Pritam spoke to The Quint about his close friend KK. “There are so many memories running through my mind since Tuesday".
Pritam recalled meeting KK while the latter was shooting an ad jingle.
Pritam spoke about how much KK admired his song 'Alvida' and how they started collaborating. "I remember meeting KK at a studio. He had come to see a jingle and I showed him song I composed – 'Alvida'. He loved the song and I promised he would lend his voice to the song if it was included in a movie. He would often ask me, 'kab record karenge?' By the time we recorded 'Alvida', KK had already been part of Dhoom, Jannat, etc, but he was really happy with 'Alvida'.
Pritam added,
Speaking about KK's dedication to his work Pritam said, “For Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I called him to record a song, but he was in New Zealand. I requested him, and then KK drove for four-and-a-half hours to Auckland, found a studio and recorded the song. Of course, he was also very close to Kabir Khan".
“He was a disciplined family man and a teetotaller. I have never seen him taking stress. KK was also the most jovial person. He was so responsible that you could always count on him", Pritam said.
He added, “We worked together from my first film till my latest release, 83. I would always keep KK in mind while composing my songs. His demise is a huge loss for the industry".
