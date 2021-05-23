Kirron Is Recovering, Lockdown Made Things Difficult: Anupam Kher

Speaking to Times of India, he said, "Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health."

He added, "She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too. The doctors do their job, but you have to keep your mental state strong to get past such a difficult treatment. She’s making every effort towards that, and so are we."

Anupam worked with Robert De Niro in David O. Russell's film Silver Linings Playbook. He revealed that De Niro had messaged him to inquire about Kirron's health when he learned the news. "I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing," he further said.