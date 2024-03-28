'Kids Are Growing Up': Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya reunite for their children.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@aaliya_anand_pandey_)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Pandey have reconciled for the sake of their daughter Shora and son Yaani. A few days ago, Aaliya shared a picture of herself with Nawaz and kids on her official Instagram handle to mark their 14th wedding anniversary.
Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Aaliya confirmed the news. "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here, so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids," she said.
Sharing a picture from the day, Aaliya wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers."
Have a look at her post here:
Speaking about her reconciliation with the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Aaliya further told ETimes that the problems in her and Nawaz's married life were due to misunderstandings created by a third person which have been resolved now. "I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn't tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully," she added.
Aaliya, who currently lives in Dubai with the children, shared that Nawazuddin is back in Mumbai now, and she will move to the city soon with their children.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)