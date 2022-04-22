‘She’s Not So Sweet’: Kiara Advani as Reet in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ First Look

Kiara Advani's look in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dropped the first look poster for Kiara Advani’s character on Thursday. She shared the motion poster on social media with the caption, “Meet Reet. Don't be fooled. She's not so sweet.”
The film’s other lead Kartik Aaryan also shared her first look poster and wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa ki duniya mein aapka swaagat hai @kiaraaliaadvani Miliye Rooh Baba ki Reet se.”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik had shared his first look from the film on Wednesday, with the caption, “#RoohBaba is coming!!” The sequel also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Anjum Khetani, Bhushan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 20 May.
