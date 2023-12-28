Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Team Tests Their Social Media IQ

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is currently streaming on Netflix.
Swati Chopra
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, premiered on Netflix on 26 December. The coming-of-age drama explores the lives of three friends in their 20s who are trying to find meaning in the digital age of social media. The film has received great reviews from both the audience and the critics.

The Quint caught up with the cast of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to test their knowledge about social media.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

