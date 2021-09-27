Arjun Bijlani Reacts to Claims That His Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Win Was ‘Fixed'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty and runner-up Divyanka Tripathi present Arjun Bijlani with the trophy.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani has reacted to claims of his win being ‘fixed’, and added that he takes such comments ‘with a pinch of salt’. Arjun, Divyanka Tripathi, and Vishal Aditya Singh were the top contenders and had to finish a final stunt.
Talking about the stunt, Arjun told Bollywood Life, “The finale stunt, I did it faster. The other day Divyanka did some stunts faster. I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they’ll know it is a tough, tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster.”
He said, “It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse,” referring to the claims that he won the show by unfair means.
After Arjun Bijlani’s win, several netizens claimed that he won the show because of the channel, further alleging that the last stunt was a water stunt to ‘favour’ him.
The actor also said that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty is an ‘honest person’, adding, "He is very strict about safety and everything. It is impossible to cheat under him. People should realise this too. But then people also call hosts biased, what does one do."
In the final stunt, Vishal Aditya Singh decided to abort the stunt midway because he couldn’t swim. While both Arjun and Divyanka completed the task, Arjun won by a 20 second lead.
Arjun took to social media and shared the moment Rohit Shetty announced his win and wrote, "In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters . They have had an equally great one ."
In a conversation with The Quint, Divyanka Tripathi said, "When the award was going to be announced, I was thinking, 'I don't know what will happen, I hope I get it. I've worked so hard for it', but once the award went to Arjun, after five minutes I saw how sad people were that I didn't win. Of course, Arjun is very deserving, he made a lot of effort..."
