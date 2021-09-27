Arjun Bijlani Reacts to Claims That His Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Win Was ‘Fixed'

Talking about the stunt, Arjun told Bollywood Life, “The finale stunt, I did it faster. The other day Divyanka did some stunts faster. I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they’ll know it is a tough, tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster.”

He said, “It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse,” referring to the claims that he won the show by unfair means.

After Arjun Bijlani’s win, several netizens claimed that he won the show because of the channel, further alleging that the last stunt was a water stunt to ‘favour’ him.