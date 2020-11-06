Song ‘Farishton’ is About My Life and Faith: Khatija Rahman

Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman's daughter, has released her first single on 28 October, a prayer song titled 'Farishton'. The song has been composed by AR Rahman and Munna Shaokath Ali has penned the lyrics.
The Quint caught up with Khatija Rahman to talk about how the song and the video came together.
How did the inspiration for ‘Farishton’ come about and whose idea was it?
Khatija Rahman: The scratch tune was composed by my dad and then he asked me to sing the whole song. I think for the song my dad wanted my own element to come there and that’s when he asked me, “What do you want from God? What’s your prayer?” The song is about plea and prayer and asking for protection from God. So that’s how this whole thing happened. And we had conceived this before the pandemic. So it’s about spreading positivity and a sense of tranquility.
Why did you also want to do a video with this as well? For streaming platforms, you don’t need a video and most people will listen to it there?
Khatija Rahman: You’re right. Even for me, beyond a point I don’t look at a video. It’s too much. I might watch it for a minute but I prefer listening to a song. But I think the video has a greater purpose than the message I conveyed to you before. Since it’s my first song, it’s like my entry, so this whole video was inspired by my life and my practices. We chose animation because it’s more relatable to children as well. Usually, all these music videos children actually sit and watch. You add some cute elements with a message that reaches the children. It talks a lot about inclusion and diversity and it is amazing. It’s not considered as a problem. Tomorrow when they go to school and when they see differences, they shouldn’t discriminate.
Khatija you collaborated with your dad for this song. What was it like working with him? Was it easy or difficult?
Khatija Rahman: I would say easy and difficult. Easy because you feel like home, you don’t feel like it’s work because it’s your dad. But it’s difficult because he doesn’t compromise easily and he’s willing to walk you through the whole process like learning and improving. So, I think there are pros and cons.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined