Song ‘Farishton’ is About My Life and Faith: Khatija Rahman

Khatija Rahman: You’re right. Even for me, beyond a point I don’t look at a video. It’s too much. I might watch it for a minute but I prefer listening to a song. But I think the video has a greater purpose than the message I conveyed to you before. Since it’s my first song, it’s like my entry, so this whole video was inspired by my life and my practices. We chose animation because it’s more relatable to children as well. Usually, all these music videos children actually sit and watch. You add some cute elements with a message that reaches the children. It talks a lot about inclusion and diversity and it is amazing. It’s not considered as a problem. Tomorrow when they go to school and when they see differences, they shouldn’t discriminate.

