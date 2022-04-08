Cinema Is Like a Religious Place for Me: KGF Actor Yash on His Journey

KGF Chapter 2 will be released nationwide on 14 April in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this action drama, which is a sequel to KGF Chapter 1, has Yash in the lead role.

Ahead of the film's release, we speak to Prashanth Neel and Yash on this episode of Itni Starry Baatein. We ask the director about the release of the movie in five languages, and speak to the actor about his look in the movie and his journey in the industry.

Tune in!