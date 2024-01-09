KGF Actor Yash Visits Kin Of Fans Electrocuted While Putting Up His B'day Poster

A day after three men died of electrocution while putting up a poster of film star Yash for his birthday, the KGF actor told the media on Tuesday (9 January) that he will visit their families and offer condolences.

The incident took place on Monday, 8 January, when Yash's fans were trying to install a poster of his in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Surangi village in Karnataka. It was in the middle of the night, and the poster hit a live wire. The youngster holding the poster was electrocuted, resulting in the death of all three.