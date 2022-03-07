Kerala Filmmaker Liju Krishna Accused of Rape, Arrested

Filmmaker Liju Krishna has been accused of rape.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Liju Krishna, director of the upcoming Malayalam film Padavettu, was arrested from Kerala's Kannur on Sunday, 6 March, after being accused of rape.
A police officer told NDTV, "Liju Krishna has been arrested under section 376 of the IPC. We cannot give out more information about the case, but the complainant is not from the film industry. However, she is someone well-known to him". The police added that the debutant filmmaker will be produced before the magistrate in Kochi on Monday.
Padavettu, starring Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly among others, is expected to release later this year.
The arrest comes after a well-known tattoo artist, Sujeesh PS, was also arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday over allegations of rape, sexual assault, and molestation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)