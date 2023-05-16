Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish for Vicky Kaushal is All About Dance & Lots of Love

Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 35th birthday on 16 May. On the special occasion, Katrina Kaif took to social media to wish her husband in the most romantic way.
The Ek Tha Tiger actor shared some loved-up pictures of herself with Vicky on Instagram. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen dancing together as Vicky holds Katrina in his arms. In the other, the duo is all smiles as they pose for a picture together.
Sharing the pictures with her fans, Katrina wrote, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar (lots of love) Happiest birthday my (heart)."
Take a look at the post here:
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9 December 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)