Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish for Vicky Kaushal is All About Dance & Lots of Love

Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 35th birthday on 16 May. On the special occasion, Katrina Kaif took to social media to wish her husband in the most romantic way.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor shared some loved-up pictures of herself with Vicky on Instagram. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen dancing together as Vicky holds Katrina in his arms. In the other, the duo is all smiles as they pose for a picture together.