In Photos: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Enjoy a Scenic Vacation in Rajasthan

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently returned from their Christmas vacation in Rajasthan on Thursday (29 December), and it looks like they had a great time there. The couple spent some quality time together in the wilderness, watching sunsets by the lake and strolling in the forests. Taking to social media, Katrina and Vicky both shared a couple of postcard-worthy pictures from their vacation.
Take a look at them here.
Vicky and Katrina witness a mesmerizing sunset in the wilderness.
Katrina looks beautiful in her black and white dungaree.
Vicky basks in the sun, bare-chested.
Vicky enjoys a hot cup of coffee in the cold weather.
Katrina and Vicky enjoy the scenic view by the lake.
Katrina and Vicky take a stroll in the forest with sticks in their hands.
Katrina and Vicky take a selfie in their warm and fuzzy outfits.
Katrina captures a beautiful picture of a leopard at the safari.
