Katrina Kaif Under Home Quarantine After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Actor Katrina Kaif has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under home quarantine, reported ANI in a tweet. Confirming the news, she shared a statement on Instagram, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."

She expressed her gratitude for the 'love and support' adding, "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."