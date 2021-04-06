You Don't Want To Get Sick: Bhumi After Testing COVID Positive

Actor Bhumi Pednekar
Actor Bhumi Pednekar posted an Instagram story with an update for her followers about her health after testing positive for the coronavirus. She said that she has been 'sleeping and recovering'. "Hello all…Am so overwhelmed by all the love that’s being poured in…thank you for keeping me in your prayers :) Sorry I haven’t had a chance to reply back to your message’s, calls or dm’s. I’ve spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say, stay home and step out if it’s really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can," she wrote.
The actor had earlier announced that she'd tested positive in an Instagram post, "As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." She urged, "If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately." She also advised her followers to not 'take the current situation situation lightly' since she contracted the virus despite taking 'utmost precautions'.
"Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she concluded.
Several other actors including Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Career-wise, Bhumi stars in Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie is the second installment of the franchise following the 2018 release Badhaai Ho. She is also part of the ensemble cast on Karan Johar's Takht consisting of Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor.
