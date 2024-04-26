Katrina Kaif Speaks About Turning Down An Offer From Hollywood

Katrina Kaif speaks about being offered a Hollywood project.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif has opened up about receiving an offer from Hollywood. In an interview with Variety, the actor said that she had to turn it down due to unfavourable circumstances.
Besides acting, Katrina is also known for dancing and she told Variety how dance played a crucial role in her career. “Dance is one thing, but I feel like Kathak is about expression. It's about a feeling, it's about expressing yourself through music. And that, for me was my foundation for movies. It was about understanding the emotion and the language of cinema."
"I was almost quiet, a little timid, very naive, I wasn't sure of my identity in terms of what was my voice, my expression as a girl, as a woman. I was very young. So, I think that (dance) really helped me find my voice,” Katrina Kaif added.
Katrina was last seen in the Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas.
