Katrina Kaif Makes 'Best Halwa Ever' for 'Chaunka Chadhana'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to Mumbai after their grand wedding on 9 December in Rajasthan. The couple have shared several pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremony. The new bride shared a picture of a bowl of halwa on her Instagram story and wrote, “Maine bnaya. Chaunka Chadana.”

The ‘chaunka chadhana’ is part of the ritual involving a new bride’s first time cook after the wedding. Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of the dish and wrote, “Best halwa ever.”