Photos: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Reach Mumbai After Their Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport for the first time since their wedding. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9 December at Fort Barwara’s Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple left for Vicky’s family home from the airport.
Vicky was seen wearing beige shirt and pants and Katrina Kaif wore a pastel pink salwar suit. Anushka Sharma had confirmed that Vicky and Katrina have rented the flat in the same building as her and Virat Kohli.
Anushka Sharma congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09.”
Take a look at the pictures.
The couple has been posting pictures from their wedding on social media.
