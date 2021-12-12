Katrina & Vicky Share Mehendi Pics; Kusha Kapila Loves Her ‘Bhangra Steps'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at their mehendi ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared the pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The actor couple tied the knot on 9 December at Hotel Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple shared the pictures of their mehendi with the caption, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!”
The grand Bollywood wedding was a three-day event on 7, 8, and 9 December and close friends and family attended. Kusha Kapila commented, “Living for your bhangra steps. Your happiness is palpable.” In the pictures, Katrina and Vicky can be seen posing for pictures and dancing with their guests.
Here are the photos:
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dance together during the mehendi ceremony.
Katrina Kaif with mehendi on her hands.
Katrina Kaif dancing with a guest.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the event.
Vicky Kaushal celebrates with family.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on 9 December.
Katrina Kaif looks radiant at her mehendi ceremony.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dancing.
