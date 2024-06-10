'Things Get Blown Out Of Proportion': Kartik On Alleged Rift With Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan speaks about rumours of him having a fallout with Karan Johar.
Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of Chandu Champion. In an interview with The Lallantop, Kartik was asked about his exit from Dostana 2 and rumours of him and Karan Johar having a fallout. Dostana 2 is being produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.
Kartik told the publication, "Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai bar bahut miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur specifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai. (This news is quite old now. Often there is miscommunication or something is blown out of proportion, especially when something is written in publications and it sounds completely different)."
Kartik further said that he does not want to get involved in any controversy, and would choose to stay silent. "Main tab bhi silent tha and ab bhi silent hoon un baaton pe. Main bas 100 pratishat kam karta huin, lekin jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta hoon, aur naa kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai. (I was silent when the news came out and I choose to stay silent even now. I am 100% focused on my work and when controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them. I don't get involved in them and I don't have to prove anything to anyone)."
Kartik was cast alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani for Dostana 2. In 2021, Dharma Productions released an official statement regarding the recasting for the film.
Last year, Dharma Productions in collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd, announced a Kartik Aaryan-starrer. The film will be directed by Sandeep Modi and will release on 15 August, 2025.
