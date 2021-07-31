Kartik Aaryan Ventures Into ‘Unchartered Territory’ With Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy

Kartik Aaryan to star in Freddy.
Karthik Aaryan is all set to star in the upcoming romantic thriller Freddy in the titular role. The film is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films and will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh.
The film goes on floors on August 1 in Mumbai this year.
Expressing his excitement for Freddy, Kartik Aaryan said in statement, “As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I’m venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwelling in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller.”
“It also marks my first collaboration with a visionary like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jayu and Shashanka. Couldn’t have asked for a better team on this new journey”, he added.
Freddy will be Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh’s second collaboration after Veere Di Wedding.
Describing the film as what will be the “best thrilling cinematic experience”, Ghosh stated, “As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am more than excited to work with an incredible team on a project as inspiring as Freddy. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation.”
Along with Freddy, Kartik has other projects like Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India lined up.
Published: 31 Jul 2021