Morphed Video of Kartik Aaryan Supporting Congress Goes Viral; Actor Clarifies

Kartik Aaryan was recently morphed into a video.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently morphed into a video wherein he can be seen endorsing Congress candidate Kamal Nath for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
After the video went viral, several users noticed the dubious editing and dubbed audio and tagged Kartik on social media.
To clarify his stance, the actor took to social media on 31 October and shared the original promo video that was shot for Disney+ Hotstar.
The actual advertisement, which was released on 23 September, was about the free availability of the ICC Men's World Cup and films for all mobile phones on the OTT platform.
Sharing the original video on X (formerly Twitter), Kartik wrote, "This is the REAL AD @DisneyPlusHS Rest all is Fake."
A source close to Kartik denied any political affiliations on behalf of the actor and said that the video is 'misleading and mischievous'.
“There is a morphed version of a Kartik Aaryan ad floating on social media that the actor has done for a streaming platform. The video is misleading and mischievous and is being used to claim political affiliations on behalf of the actor. Kartik has no such affiliations with any political group whatsoever," the source told India Today in a statement.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The actor will be next seen in Chandu Champion.
