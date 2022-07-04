Karnataka’s Sini Shetty Crowned as the Winner of Femina Miss India World 2022

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was announced as the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022 on Sunday, 3 July at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India. In the ceremony, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, the 21-year-old Sini Shetty was crowned by the former Miss Femina India 2021, Manasa Varanasi of Telangana.

While, Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was announced as the first runner-up of Femina Miss India 2022, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.