Karnataka’s Sini Shetty Crowned as the Winner of Femina Miss India World 2022

Shini Shetty, Miss India Femina 2022 with Manasa Varanasi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sini Shetty from Karnataka was announced as the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022 on Sunday, 3 July at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India. In the ceremony, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, the 21-year-old Sini Shetty was crowned by the former Miss Femina India 2021, Manasa Varanasi of Telangana.
While, Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was announced as the first runner-up of Femina Miss India 2022, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.
The winner was selected from the top 31 state winners. Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the jury panel for the competition including, actors Dino Morea, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, choreographer Shimak Davar, former cricketer Mithali Raj, and designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi.
The organzation posted a few pictures of the new winner of Femina Miss India on their official Instagram account. The caption on the post read, "World - here she comes! Sini Shetty has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her represent India on the Miss World stage! Please give it up for Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty."
In another post, the organization posted a picture of Shini Shetty with the other two runner-up winners of Miss India Femina 2022 — Rubal Shekhawat and Shinata Chauhan, and wrote, "Congratulations! Let's pop the champagne! These ladies have a powerful voice and we’re sure that they’re going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We’ve seen the passion with which they’ve worked for these titles and must say that they deserve every bit of this. Congratulations, ladies- it’s time to celebrate."
Former Femina Miss India, Neha Dhupia, shared that the journey of Femina Miss India brings back the memories of the priceless experiences she has had with this pageant. "It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout," she added.
The star-studded night was hosted by actor-anchor Manish Paul.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)