Pics: Kareena, Saif & Their Kids Welcome New Year In Style In Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Switzerland for the New Year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are in Switzerland for their New Year Holiday. After welcoming 2024, Kareena took to Instagram to share photos from the hotel room, of them dressing up to celebrate.
Kareena chose an ethnic ensemble for the New Year dinner, while Saif looked dashing in a white tuxedo.
Kareena captured a candid photo of Saif as he was fixing his bowtie in front of a mirror. The post read, “Are you ready? We are.” The second photo shows Kareena and Saif posing, and she captioned it as, "Framed. 31-12-2023."
Ever since tying the knot in 2012, Kareena and Saif have visited Gstaad in the Swiss Alps almost every year to ring in the New Year. This year before heading to Switzerland, she and her family spent some time in London.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)