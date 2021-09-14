Is About Respect Towards Women: Kareena Kapoor on Alleged Fee Hike to Play Sita

By change, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was referring to the pay gap in Bollywood and said that several actors are now vocal about it. “Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it,” Khan said.

Actor Taapsee Pannu had previously addressed the hate Kareena Kapoor faced after the reports of the fee hike. She told Bollywood Hungama, “She is one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she demands a certain salary for the time, it’s her job. Do you really think, like all the other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don’t think so. So, it’s only when a woman hikes her salary, people call her ‘problematic’. Whereas it’s a success barometer when it’s a man."

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor returned to the sets of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan. She recently shared pictures on Instagram with her team, and one shows the actor getting her make-up done. Kareena wrote, “Laal Singh Chaddha” with a heart emoji in one story, and “Back with my loves” in another.