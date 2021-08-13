Kareena Kapoor Reacts to Trolling Over Taimur & Jeh's Names

Speaking to India Today Kareena said, "You know I am a very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

She added, "But now there is no other way. I have to start meditating. That's just now because I am pushed against the wall. Now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive".

Recently, Swara Bhasker too extended support to Saif and Kareena, calling out trolls criticising Jeh's name.