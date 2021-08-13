Kareena Kapoor Reacts to Trolling Over Taimur & Jeh's Names

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her family being trolled over Taimur and Jeh's names.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor has said that meditation is the only way to stay calm amidst the incessant trolling that she and Saif Ali Khan are facing. As per reports, Kareena has stated in debut book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', that the full name of her second child is Jehangir Ali Khan. This led to a new wave of nasty comments being hurled at the actor and her family.
Kareena and Saif were subjected to similar trolling in 2016 after they announced that they have named their first son Taimur.
Speaking to India Today Kareena said, "You know I am a very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."
She added, "But now there is no other way. I have to start meditating. That's just now because I am pushed against the wall. Now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive".
Recently, Swara Bhasker too extended support to Saif and Kareena, calling out trolls criticising Jeh's name.
Published: 13 Aug 2021,09:39 AM IST