In Pics: Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Jeh In Mumbai After Maldives Holiday

On Sunday, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on their return to Mumbai after their short break in Maldives. The actors along with their baby boys Taimur and Jeh were seen outside the Kalina airport in Mumbai's Juhu suburb.
Kareena and Saif along with their kids Taimur and Jeh were in Maldives for Saif's birthday on 16 August. Kareena had posted photographs on her Instagram with the message, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want ❤️"
Kareena's next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Bhoot Police, which is scheduled to release on 17 September, with Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernanandez.
