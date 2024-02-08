Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Wants Kareena Kapoor to 'Like' All of His Films

They also spoke about how they navigate being a part of each other career progression. Saif emphasized that he needs active validation from Kareena while she does not feel the same way. Saif said: “For me and my film, it’s very important that she sees it, and she likes it and thinks I am a fab actor and that I’ve done well, and it puts a kind of strut in my walk and I feel okay I am cool because it’s very important to me,”

On the other hand, the Jaane Jaan actor stated that she is okay with her husband not watching her films and doing whatever he wants to, “That’s when I just don’t want to go to that premiere alone, and I am like, just come please, but after a long time, I told you that I really want you to see Buckingham Murders, obviously because I am producing it, and he went to the Emmy Film Festival and whatever, so he does his bit when he has to."