Kareena Kapoor to Mark OTT Debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Next with Jaideep Ahlawat

Talking about the film, Kareena said in a statement, "I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.”