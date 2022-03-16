Kareena Kapoor to Mark OTT Debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Next with Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
Netflix announced, on Wednesday, that Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.
The project will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
Netflix India shared an announcement teaser for the film which features the actors in a table read and also has a clip of Kareena humming Lata Mangeshkar's 'Aa Jane Jaan'.
The caption read, "We’ve got some Pretty Hot And Tempting news! Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in a thrilling new Netflix film with Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma, directed by Sujoy Ghosh! #KareenaKapoorKhan @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma https://t.co/8PIPwSR1c2."
Talking about the film, Kareena said in a statement, "I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.”
The film, touted to be a murder mystery, is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.
Director Sujoy Ghosh, said about the project, "Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read. and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honor. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for!!"
