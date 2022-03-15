‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’: Shah Rukh Khan Announces SRK+

Shah Rukh Khan shares some exciting news.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce that he is entering the world of OTT seemingly with his own platform. Sharing a picture of himself with a logo that read ‘SRK+’, Shah Rukh wrote, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT).”
Several of Shah Rukh's fans reacted to the news by saying that they're already on their way to subscribe to SRK+. One fan tweeted, “The man knew the legacy is too precious, might as well have our own freakin platform for the future generations to know what the greatest legacy looked like.”
Another wrote, "All SRK movies will be at one place on the new OTT SRK+ we been knowing."
News of Shah Rukh working in the OTT space first started making the rounds after Disney+Hotstar released promotional videos featuring the actor. The videos showed SRK talking to his manager about Hotstar rejecting his ideas.
Salman Khan had also responded to one of the promotional videos, “Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge SRK ka? (Hmmm. Won't you welcome SRK?)” Shah Rukh had reacted to the tweet and said, “Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai.”
Shah Rukh’s last release on the big screen was the 2018 film Zero also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh had shared the teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan early in March. The teaser introduced his character as someone who has decided to adopt India as his religion.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
