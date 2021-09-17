Where's My Baby, Asks Kareena Kapoor During Her Maldives Vacation

Kareena Kapoor has shared a bunch of photos from her Maldives vacation.
Kareena Kapoor has shared glimpses of her Maldives vacation on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her vacation at Maldives with Saif, Taimur and Jeh. The actor has been posting photos from her trip. On Friday Kareena shared a selfie, wherein we can get a glimpse of her breakfast table. Jeh's high chair can also be spotted. Kareena posted the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Where's my baby?"

In the photo, Kareena looks stunning in a black bikini top with a blue shirt over it, paired with bangles.

Kareena shared a bunch of other pics wherein she can be seen relaxing by the beach.

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in Maldives.

Kareena is very active on Instagram and she keeps sharing photos from her family get-togethers. A week back, the actor uploaded a photo with her parents and sister Karisma and wrote “My world @therealkarismakapoor @dabookapoor #babitakapoor”, accompanied by heart emojis.

Kareena recently wrapped the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, wherein she stars alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

