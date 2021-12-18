Kareena Kapoor Under COVID Quarantine, Says ‘I Miss My Babies'

Kareena Kapoor had confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID. She added that her family and staff are all double vaccinated and weren’t exhibiting any symptoms at that point. Kareena’s statement on social media read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested.”

Two days after Kareena’s diagnosis, her domestic help also contracted the virus on Wednesday, according to Times of India. A civic official told the publication that the COVID reports of Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora had come back negative.

Other than Kareena, actors Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan had also tested positive. The celebrities had reportedly gathered at Karan Johar’s residence for a get-together. Karan Johar had posted a note on social media claiming that everyone at the party was masked and following precautions.