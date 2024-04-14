Karan Johar Announces Rajkummar-Janhvi's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@SunilKu94764515)
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the release date of his upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janvhi Kapoor, on Saturday, 13 April.
The film is direcetd by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorv Mehta.
Sharing the news on social media, Karan wrote, "Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams … MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!"
Have a look at his post here:
Last year, Janhvi shared some pictures from the final wrap of the sports drama on Instagram. Have a look at it here:
Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the big screens on 31 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)