Kapil Sharma Thanks Anupam Kher for Clarifying False Allegations

Anupam Kher told Times Now, “To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki ‘Ye film bari serious hai, main isme nahi jasakta hun (I had told Harman, my manager, 'This film is very serious, I can't go on the show)'. So I want to put my point over here.”

He said, “It happened around two months ago that I was told 'Aap aajayye (Please come)'. I have been on the show a few times and it's a funny show. It's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don't think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film.” Vivek Agnihotri added, “No, no, no. I don’t think so.”

The controversy around The Kashmir Files and Kapil Sharma began after a fan said that they wanted to see the team on Kapil’s show and Vivek had responded, “They refused to call on their show because we don't have a big commercial star.”

After his tweet, several Twitter users started calling for a boycott of the show.