Kapil Reacts to Claim That He Didn't Invite 'The Kashmir Files' Team to His Show

Days after Vivek Agnihotri claimed that Kapil Sharma had refused to promote his film, The Kashmir Files, on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian has reacted to it. Kapil Sharma responded to a social media user who said he was boycotting the show for this reason.

Kapil was thanking Palash Sen for coming to his show on Twitter, when a follower replied, "KashmirFiles ko promote karne se kyu ghabra gaye Kapil? Kis baat ka dar tha jo #VivekRanjanAgnihotri aur unki film ki suprasiddh starcast ko apne show par aane ka nyota nahi dia? (Why were you afraid to promote The Kashmir Files? What were you afraid of that you didn't allow Vivek Agnihotri and his celebrated star cast to come on your show)? I used to be a big fan of yours bro, but you have disappointed me and millions of #TKSS fans. Boycotting you."