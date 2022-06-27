Kapil Sharma Pays Tribute To Singer Sidhu Moose Wala at His Vancouver Show

Kapil is seen singing Moosewala’s popular song “Baapu” as fans cheer on. The stage had a backdrop of the pictures of celebs who passed away recently –singer KK, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal and Deep Sidhu, along with Moosewala. Moreover, it also carried the words “Tribute to Legends” written on it.

The page also shared a few pictures from the show that was held in Vancouver.