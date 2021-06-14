Memories Never Fade: Bollywood Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat wrote a tribute to Sushant on social media. He recalled their brief interaction at an award ceremony and said that Sushant's death felt like a personal loss.

His note read, "It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways. Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to my today, again."