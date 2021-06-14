Memories Never Fade: Bollywood Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, several celebrities posted tributes on social media.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Saswata Chatterjee posted a collage of pictures with the late actor from the film's sets. He wrote in the caption, "Remembering every single moment with you Sushant... Memories never fade." Dil Bechara was Sushant's last film appearance following his death on 14 June 2020.
Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat wrote a tribute to Sushant on social media. He recalled their brief interaction at an award ceremony and said that Sushant's death felt like a personal loss.
His note read, "It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways. Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to my today, again."
"The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream," he added.
He concluded the heartfelt note with, "I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed."
Actor Bhumi Pednekar also posted a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti."
Bhumi and Sushant appeared together in the Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, a bandit drama set in the Chambal valley. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee.
Published: 14 Jun 2021,11:07 AM IST