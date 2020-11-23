Kangana Yet to Respond About Appearing Before Mumbai Police Today

Kangana & Rangoli have been summoned over alleged comments posted on social media to spread communal tension.

Kangana Ranaut is yet to respond to the summons issued to her and her sister Rangoli Chandel by the Mumbai Police to appear before them on 23-24 November, sources told The Quint. The police sources also said that if the actor fails to record her statement another notice will be issued to her.

The sisters have been summoned over alleged comments posted on social media to spread communal tension.

The case had been registered in the Bandra Police Station following orders from Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court. Kangana and Rangoli were were earlier summoned on 10 November, but they had requested for time as there were weddings in the family.

On the other hand, sources added that Kangana's lawyer is set to move the Bombay High Court regarding the matter. Recently, Kangana took to Twitter to write that she is taking off for Hyderabad to resume shoot for Thalaivi.