Kamal Haasan Speaks About Shah Rukh Khan Not Charging a Penny For 'Hey Ram'

Kamal Haasan's 2000 film Hey Ram is still considered one of the best movies in Indian cinema. Haasan not just directed and produced the movie, he played the lead role also. Among the notable cast was Shah Rukh Khan, and at the trailer launch of Indian 2, Haasan said that SRK did the film for free.

Talking about their bond the veteran actor said, "Let me talk on behalf of Mr SRK because I am sure that he’ll allow me to do that. When we worked together, we were all just people. I don’t see a superstar; he doesn’t see a super director. We are friends. As a matter of fact, Shah Rukh saab made that film (Hey Ram) for free. What more do you need?”