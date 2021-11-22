Kamal Haasan Tests COVID Positive After Returning from USA, Isolated in Hospital

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor said, in a tweet, that he had a slight cough after his trip to USA and decided to get tested. He also urged everyone to stay safe adding that the pandemic isn’t over yet.
His tweet in Tamil read, "I had a slight cough after my return from the US. When I got tested, my COVID-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that COVID-19 hasn't gone away and must take utmost precaution (sic)."
On the work front, Kamal Haasan launched his clothing brand ‘House of Khaddar’. He also has the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram coming up.
Kanagaraj had shared the film’s first look on Twitter a day before Haasan’s birthday with the caption, “A small gift from me to you @ikamalhaasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan.”
