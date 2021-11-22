Kamal Haasan Tests COVID Positive After Returning from USA, Isolated in Hospital

Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor said, in a tweet, that he had a slight cough after his trip to USA and decided to get tested. He also urged everyone to stay safe adding that the pandemic isn’t over yet.

His tweet in Tamil read, "I had a slight cough after my return from the US. When I got tested, my COVID-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that COVID-19 hasn't gone away and must take utmost precaution (sic)."