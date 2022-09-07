Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail in Derogatory Tweets Case, To Exit Thane Jail Thursday

A court on Wednesday, 7 September, granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma.

On Tuesday, another court in Mumbai had granted bail to him in a molestation case of 2021.

Khan, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport last week in connection with his tweets. He is likely to walk out of jail on Thursday morning.