Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kamaal R Khan Arrested For Second Time, This Time Over Molestation Charges

Kamaal R Khan Arrested For Second Time, This Time Over Molestation Charges

Kamaal R Khan has been arrested for a second time over a 2021 case.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Kamaal R Khan has been arrested for a second time over charges of sexual harassment.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kamaal R Khan has been arrested for a second time over charges of sexual harassment.</p></div>

Actor Kamaal R Khan was arrested on 29 August for his controversial 2020 tweets about late actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. In less than a week, on 3 September, he was arrested again over molestation charges, as per a report by India Today. KRK has been arrested for a 2021 molestation case filed against him by a fitness trainer and was produced before the court on 4 September, where he was sent to judicial custody.

Also ReadHere Are Five Controversies Kamaal R Khan Was Embroiled In

As per the report, the fitness trainer approached the police in mid-2021. The incident had reportedly occurred in 2019. She had reportedly claimed that she did not approach the police sooner because she was scared of KRK's connections in the industry.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT