'Kalki 2898 AD': Trailer for Prabhas-Deepika's Film to Be out on This Date

The poster features Prabhas' character Bhairava, standing tall on the peak of what seems like a mountain. The text accompanying the poster read, "Everything is about to change.''

Kalki 2898 AD is backed by C Ashwin Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. In addition to Deepika and Prabhas, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on 27 June.