Kajol Wishes Husband Ajay Devgn In a Hilarious Way On His Birthday

Kajol wishes husband Ajay Devgn in a hilarious way on his 55th birthday.
Published:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in 1999.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Kajol was one of the first to extend birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn as he turned 55. She took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for him, offering a glimpse into a lesser-known side of him.

Kajol took to social media to write, "Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn."

She continued, "if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately"

She posted a photo of Ajay from one of their vacations. He's wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses, posing by a lake or the sea.

