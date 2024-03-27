Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201926 Years of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol Posts Pics With Salman Khan From Sets

26 Years of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol Posts Pics With Salman Khan From Sets

Kajol shares pictures with Salman Khan from the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya after 26 years.
Kajol's film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' released on 27 March 1998. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kajol)

Kajol has shared pictures from her 1998 movie, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The images also feature her co-stars from the Sohail Khan directorial – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Dharmendra. The film completes 26 years on 27 March.

Kajol's film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' released on 27 March 1998. 

She shared photos with Dharmendra. 

The film starred Salman Khan. 

