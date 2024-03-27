26 Years of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol Posts Pics With Salman Khan From Sets

Kajol's film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' released on 27 March 1998.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kajol)
Kajol has shared pictures from her 1998 movie, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The images also feature her co-stars from the Sohail Khan directorial – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Dharmendra. The film completes 26 years on 27 March.
Kajol's film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' released on 27 March 1998.
She shared photos with Dharmendra.
The film starred Salman Khan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)