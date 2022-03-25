'Writing With Fire' Captures the Khabar Lahariya Story but Has a Troubling Gaze

The documentary enters the personal world of the journalists, but sometimes we wonder if it is getting too personal.
(Photo Courtesy: Writing With Fire)
"I told him I will leave you but not my job," Shyamkali Devi says about her husband in the documentary film Writing With Fire.
The film, which has been nominated for the Oscars under the Best Documentary (Feature) category, chronicles the story of through the individual stories of three of its dashing reporters – Meera Devi, Shyamkali Devi, and Suneeta.
The film starts with the scene where we meet Meera Devi while she is on field covering a rather difficult story of a gang rape. In the rest of the film, we see more such scenes of Khabar Lahariya reporters going to remote villages, mines, police stations, political rallies, and so on to gather information and shoot video footage, sound bites, and photographs for their stories.
We realise this when we see her doggedly pursuing a story of a Hindu nationalist youth who works for the Hindu Yuva Vahini.
Khabar Lahariya began as an experimental project in 2002 when a Delhi-based NGO trained a few barely-literate Dalit women in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh to start their own newspaper, in their own language – Bundeli. The publication now boasts a thriving digital presence in the form of a website, a YouTube channel (with half a million subscribers and growing), and accounts on all major social media platforms.
The directors of the Oscar-nominated documentary – Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh – started working with the Khabar Lahariya team when it was transitioning from print to a digital venture.
The documentary takes us to the reporters’ intimate world where we meet their not-always supportive husbands, bantering fathers, and school going children.
We enter their personal world, but sometimes wonder if it is getting too personal.
As video reporters, Khabar Lahariya journalists have to always wield a camera, which they direct towards the subjects of their stories. For the documentary film, someone else is wielding a camera and the journalists become the subjects.
The Khabar Lahariya team is careful to not reveal the identity of sexual assault survivors and their kin, but the same care has not been shown by the makers of the documentary. The first scene itself starts with the interview of a rape survivor, without masking their face.
Also, while it was necessary to talk about the caste identity of reporters and the struggles that emanate from that identity, one is not sure whether their children should have been featured in the film.
The , which was published recently, expresses some of these anxieties:
The film spends considerable time documenting the Hindu nationalist movement in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The directors might have had a certain narrative in mind for their film while making this choice, but it doesn’t add much to the story of Khabar Lahariya.
However, even though it has its problems, especially with respect to the camera gaze, Writing With Fire largely succeeds in presenting the story of the newsroom as a grassroots media organisation whose staff can truly be called ‘organic’ journalists, on the lines of Antonio Gramsci’s idea of an organic intellectual.
The film succeeds in presenting the fierceness, courage, and perseverance against all odds of the women journalists of Khabar Lahariya, whose work should serve as an inspiration.
